NEW ORLEANS — A mental competency hearing was set for the woman accused of stabbing a man and woman outside a church daycare center Thursday morning.

According to court records, Uhuru Howard had to be removed from court Friday because of her “extremely disruptive behavior.”

Howard, 46, was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and woman outside a church in the 4300 block of Canal Street just before 9 a.m. on April 4.

Pastor Page Brooks said two parents were leaving the church's daycare after dropping their kids off when they were attacked. The man was stabbed in the arm and the woman was stabbed in the neck and back.

Brooks said the woman ran to church staff members for help. She was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Howard was arrested near the scene of the stabbing.

Teachers in the building locked their doors and no children were hurt in the attack.

Howard’s mental competency hearing is set for April 11.