City announces lane closure for General DeGaulle Drive

City of New Orleans closes eastbound lane of General DeGaulle Drive to assess need for repairs.

NEW ORLEANS — As part of the continuing restoration project, RoadworkNOLA, the city of New Orleans closed the eastbound lane of General DeGaulle Drive at Somerset Drive on Sunday.

According to the city, the Department of Public Works will spend the week assessing potential roadway failures and making required repairs to any damage found.

Some of the repairs expected, include replacement of the collapsed panels.

Signage and barricades have been placed on site for public safety during the assessment process, and will be removed once work has been completed.

RoadworkNOLA is part of a $2.3 billion program created to restore damaged infrastructure managed by the DPW and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans.

Visit roadwork.nola.gov for more information.