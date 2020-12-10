City begins furloughing employees, including first responders

“Any cuts to public safety, fire, police, it’s dangerous and they need to rethink this, this whole thing,” a firefighter's union leader said.

NEW ORLEANS — The first group of New Orleans city employees were furloughed on Sunday, including firefighters.

The firefighter's union says the city is playing with fire.

“Any cuts to public safety, fire, police, it’s dangerous and they need to rethink this, this whole thing,” New Orleans Fire Fighters Union President Aaron Mischler said. “It leads to closing of stations or closing of engine companies which happened yesterday, 3 companies were put out of service.”

The Cantrell administration ordered almost all 4700 workers to take six unpaid days off before the end of the year.

The cuts are expected to help offset the loss of sales tax revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

City CAO Gilbert Montano said Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell’s deployment strategy maintains proper coverage across the city.

“I'm not going to fault the fire union or any public safety or any employee that's upset about this and think this will affect their job,” Montano said. “Because ultimately, how could it not? How can it not?”

Firefighter’s union officials say it could have affected their job right before shift change, Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to a small porch fire on Frenchmen Street in the Seventh Ward.

The fire company around the block on Elysian Fields quickly put out the blaze.

But, had the fire happened 10 minutes later a fire station 12 to 15 minutes away would have been called to respond to the fire.

Mischler said the department takes one of the Elysian Fields fire engines out of service when manpower is short.

“That’s one of the stations that they choose to close,” Mischler said. “They have a list based on how many firefighters they have for the day. (Sunday), they came in at 110 firefighters. A fully-staffed platoon, a fully staffed department for the day would be 159 firefighters.”

Neighbors said the fire down the street could have been a lot worse, had neighborhood firefighters been furloughed on Sunday morning, rather than on duty.

“It would have spread quickly even to the next home since they are so close together,” Darlene Spurlock said.

"I think that it is putting people at risk,” Jackie Bradley said. “Fire stations need to be open.”

Montano maintains if the city is to bounce back from this current fiscal crisis, it must make the cuts as painful as it may seem.

“If we overspend right now, if we aren't taking these measures right now, then we’re not going to have the foundational structural balance that we need to bounce back,” Montano said. “We're gonna be in debt or we're gonna be closer to a bankruptcy.”

Fire union officials spent the Monday in Baton Rouge, lobbying state lawmakers for an additional $3.5 million in federal Coronavirus relief money to help stave off city furloughs to fire, police, and EMS.

“We decided to come up here to do whatever we can do for the citizens in New Orleans and keep them safe,” Mischler said.

Montano said right now they are evaluating city sales tax collections on a month-to-month basis.

He admits, unfortunately, the city may have to consider employee furloughs again next year.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.