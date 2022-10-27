City clashes with Metro Service Group over trash collection

City officials want to replace Metro as the trash hauler for Service Area 2, which includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — The tensions are rising between the City of New Orleans and trash collector Metro Service Group.

This comes as the city says metro service group must fulfill its contract or step aside. City officials want to replace Metro as the trash hauler for Service Area 2, which includes Lakeview, Gentilly, New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward, claiming Metro is not operating under the terms of their contract which calls for twice a week collection.

New Orleans City Sanitation Director Matt Torri has been pushing for Metro to either honor their contract or allow the city to begin using two new contractors in two weeks.

The latest statement from the City says in part, "The City has been transparent in its process to solicit and award new collection contracts to replace Metro as the service provider for Service Area 2. This administration is committed to improving quality of life and providing all residents with the enhanced, consistent and reliable City services they deserve."

Meanwhile, Metro is pointing the finger back at the City. Metro has filed for bankruptcy protection, which is blocking the city from terminating its contract with the company. The trash collector blames the city partly for that filing, saying the city is not paying them enough for work done.

Virginia Miller, a spokesperson for Metro, said, "The city has been saying that they paid $6 million to "assist" Metro. That is false. Metro has never sought financial assistance. "