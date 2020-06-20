City closes Congo Square to Juneteenth gatherings citing COVID-19 concerns

Hundreds still gathered outside to make their voices heard.

NEW ORLEANS — People planning to gather at Congo Square to mark the anniversary of Juneteenth found the park closed and locked Friday.

Several events were planned for the space, including the Rally for Reparations at 9 a.m. and the Mobilizing Millennials March, which was set for 2:30 p.m. But as people arrived, they found the gates to Armstrong Park locked.

Congo Square, inside what is now Armstrong Park, is historically significant and full of meaning. At a time when black slaves were permitted very little in the 18th century, Congo Square was the one place they could gather.

As GoNola.com puts it “Congo Square was the place where black slaves could once again be Africans, even if for just one afternoon a week. They would bring drums, bells, and other musical instruments to the square and gather, roughly by tribe, to play music, sing, and dance.”

Eyewitness News took the question to city hall: Why was the park closed?

The response from the mayor’s office was “We recognize the significance of Congo Square for Juneteenth celebrations, and regret that the space is not available today. Ahead of today’s events, multiple organizers ---- several without permits or coordination with the City --- were promoting gatherings expected to draw large crowds well in excess of the 100-person limit established under the Phase Two guidelines. In consultation with the NOPD, Parks and Parkways made the decision against opening Armstrong Park today in the interest of public health and public safety.”

Even with the gates to the park closed, hundreds gathered outside for both the morning and afternoon events to make their voices heard.