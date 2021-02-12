City Council blocks mayor's attempt to build Congo Square

A welcoming message to community leaders like Sabrina Mays who has been on the front lines of this fight since the beginning.

NEW ORLEANS — Over the summer, concerned community members took to the street to protest a plan by Mayor Cantrell to move City Hall to Congo Square, more specifically the municipal auditorium.

After waiting nearly 6 months to know the fate of the move, Wednesday night the city council unanimously passed a motion taking executive voting power away from the mayor.

Before the vote, councilmember at large Helena Morena said, “no single branch of government, legislative or executive, should dictate the location of its home. The community must lead this process.”

A welcoming message to community leaders like Sabrina Mays who has been on the front lines of this fight since the beginning.

Mays took a moment to let the dirt from the ground run between her finger before standing and saying, “Ashe,” she continued, “Spirit, Ancestors, an entire city united behind this effort.”

This became an issue back in June when the mayor suggested moving City Hall to Congo Square in part to take advantage of the $38 million dollar FEMA funding earmarked for municipal auditorium repairs. Money that is set to expire in August of next year if not fully used.

Over the summer the mayor said of the money, “it’s maximizing the opportunity that we have to address challenges that we face not only with this building but with the municipal auditorium.”

To which Mays says, “if you were born and raised here, this would have not been a conversation.”

When you say congo square, the space that most people think about is the white circular bricks where the fountain used to be with the red Congo Square sign, but for those who have been around for a long time, they know that congo square was the entire park.

This is the space that they call sacred.

Mays expressed, “this is our earliest beginnings. These trees have been here. You would not deface or tear down St. Louis Number 1 [cemetery] to build something. That’s sacred ground over there, so what makes this different from our congo square.”

As happy as she is for the results, Mays says there’s more work to be done for this to become the congo square she dreams of.