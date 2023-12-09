City Council votes that Joseph's actions warrant termination

Cantrell has until October 3 to terminate Joseph. If she doesn’t, Joseph and the administration will have the opportunity to appear at a hearing before the council.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council is calling for the resignation of one of Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s top aides.

On Tuesday, they voted 4 to 2 that Communications Director Gregory Joseph's actions do warrant termination.

The next step is notifying the mayor.

Cantrell has until October 3 to terminate Joseph. If she doesn’t, Joseph and the administration will have the opportunity to appear at a hearing before the council to dispute any facts already laid out in the course of this investigation.

After that, the council will have the final vote on whether or not to remove Joseph.

Joseph is under fire for using city funds to send out thousands of mailers to New Orleans voters earlier this year.

The council claims the mailers violated policy and, possibly, state law.

Council President JP Morrell says to his knowledge; it would be the first time the council has ever exercised this power.