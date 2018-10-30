NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell and several city council members expressed anger after an investigation showed that Entergy executives were involved in paying actors to show up at council meetings and express support for a controversial power plant in New Orleans East.

The findings of the investigation were released to the public Monday night. They showed former Entergy New Orleans CEO Charles Rice exchanging texts excitedly talking about dozens of people that were rounded up to show up at the council meetings. In one exchange he said he wished there were more.

Council President Jason Williams called a special meeting Wednesday to receive the report and hear from investigators. That meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Energy New Orleans had originally denied any knowledge of the plot, instead saying a public relations company called The Hawthorn group had used a subcontractor to hire 60 actors to attend the meeting held Oct. 16, 2017.

But according to the investigation's findings, Rice was not only aware of the plan, but had specifically asked for a larger number of actors than was originally proposed. Rice even referred to the power plant campaign as a "war."

Less than two weeks before the public hearing on the power plant, then-CEO Charles Rice exchanged text messages and emails with another Entergy executive, Yolanda Pollard, asking "How is Hawthorn looking getting people to the hearing."

“I am gravely alarmed by this report’s findings, and disappointed to find that my colleagues on the council and I were deliberately deceived,” said Cantrell. “It was apparently done with the knowledge and support of Entergy executives. I expect Entergy to be held accountable for this deception.”

“This is sad and disappointing,” said Councilwoman-at-Large Helena Moreno. “I think that the public is in the right to be outraged as we’re seeing them be.”

“It’s unfortunate that they’re put in the position that they are, but their own people did it,” said Councilman Jay Banks. “(The actions) were deceitful and unnecessary.”

Some residents in the area of the proposed plant said they were insulted with the findings.

“We’ve been insulted all along,” said Dawn Hebert, a resident. “It was disturbing to read that Mr. Rice said to spend the money, we need more soldiers on the ground. So, they were spending ours, the taxpayers’ dollars for this action.”

Entergy has only issued a statement saying that they are looking at the report, but they believe several key facts that show that Entergy did not know about the payments were omitted.

