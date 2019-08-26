NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans City Council committee is meeting to determine how much of an impact this year's property assessments will have on residents and on the budget.

Dramatic increases in the assessment of some New Orleans properties will mean increases in the taxes those homeowners pay. Several people are disputing those re-assessments.

This map from our partners at the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate show which areas saw the biggest increase.

The Cantrell Administration asked the council to renew a number of property taxes set to expire in 2021. The money is used for economic development, blight reduction and street repairs among other things.

According to the administration, the City expects to spend $20.1 million on these problems this year. However, some council members have concerns about how the money is being, or not being spent.

Kristin Palmer, who represents Algiers, pointed out the old Higgins Gate Apartment Complex. It was torn down 8 years ago, but the debris was never cleared.

Palmer was incredulous that there is a fund balance of $2 million for blight reduction that hasn't been used to clear that site.

Gilbert Montano, LaToya Cantrell's Chief Administrative Officer, says that while he can't speak to what prior administrations did, this one is dedicated to proper tax collection and spending. He says to keep the city in good financial standing, there will need to be more revenue coming in.

Discussions about what effects higher property taxes will have on people continues inside City Hall as this story is published.

Discussions about what effects higher property taxes will have on people continues inside City Hall as this story is published.