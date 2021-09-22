City Council committee votes to perform full audit of Entergy management, transmission plan

Entergy New Orleans' CEO defended the utility’s performance during Ida, their speed to restore power to the City of New Orleans and their use of the new power plant.

NEW ORLEANS — After a contentious meeting between Entergy CEO Deanna Rodriguez and New Orleans City Council’s Utilities Commission, the future of the utility company in New Orleans is still unclear.

Entergy announced Tuesday that it’s considering selling its New Orleans subsidiary or merging it with Entergy Louisiana. The utility company said it would work with the City Council on a new path forward, but also suggested that the council’s proposed actions could make its service worse.

During Wednesday’s meeting, City Council President Helena Moreno said that they weren’t there to municipalize Entergy New Orleans or get the company to sell.

“We haven’t even done the study,” Moreno said.

She did accuse Entergy of not making the proper investments in their transmission infrastructure and asked for information on how much the utility spends on repairs versus improvements. Rodriguez said she did not have that information.

“All I’ve ever asked for is for you to do your job,” Moreno said. “Please stop acting like you’re the victim.”

Rodriguez defended the utility’s performance during Ida, their speed to restore power to the City of New Orleans and their use of the new power plant in New Orleans East.

Entergy has come under a torrent of criticism for its performance in Hurricane Ida, particularly losing all eight of its primary transmission lines into the New Orleans metro area.

Moreno has been particularly vocal about Entergy's performance and has sent out notices to Entergy requesting that the company do everything in its power to limit the cost burden of the storm's recovery on ratepayers.

“Ida will cost 300 percent more than Hurricane Zeta,” Rodriguez said.

The council pushed to avoid passing those costs on to customers, but Entergy has the right to recover costs.

The City Council Utilities Committee voted 5-0 to request the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the FERC review Entergy Louisiana’s transmission planning that affected New Orleans.

The committee also voted 5-0 to hire an independent consultant to perform a full management audit of Entergy.

Entergy executives left the council chambers as public comment, most of it extremely critical of Entergy, began being read.