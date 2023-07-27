City council asks state to review Orleans Parish Assessor report



I move adoption. Seeing no opposition it is 6-0,” Council Vice-President Helena Moreno said as she took the unanimous to ask the Louisiana Tax Commission and the Louisiana Legislative A,uditor to review the recent four-year assessment.



After a public outcry over the recent property assessments in Orleans parish, the city council took another step forward at its Thursday council meeting. Members want to get to the bottom of the major increase in property values on the new tax rolls.



“When we had the assessor before us the other day, he said that, that his office assessed

his home, and that he said that this office got his own home assessment wrong. So, what does that say really for the rest of us,” said Moreno.



They want to know if the assessor's office violated any state policies or laws when getting values.



“If you are always going to assess all properties in a parish at fair market value, there are people in your parish who are currently property owners who, would not be able to buy the house at fair market value that they currently live in,” said a resident at the podium.



“We need some oversight here. We need something to be done to stop this bleeding that's happening in our community. We are losing home ownership in this community faster than I've ever seen anything in my life, and finally we have a council that is willing to hear the pleas of the people,” said another resident at the podium.



“People calling us telling us some have even gone up more than 100 percent, wondering how they're even going to be able to remain in their homes due to these incredibly high assessments that they can not figure out,” added Moreno.