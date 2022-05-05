City Council overrides Mayor's veto of appointment ordinance, final say goes to voters

The ordinance will now be on the November ballot, putting the final say in the voters' hands.

NEW ORLEANS — The power is in the voters hands now.

The New Orleans City Council voted to override Mayor LaToya Cantrell's veto of an ordinance that could take away her power to appoint the heads of several departments.

The ordinance give the city council confirmation power over those appointments, meaning the mayor would need city council approval to make them.

Councilman Freddie King proved to be the swing vote, joining the four city council members who originally approved the ordinance.

Councilmembers Freddie King, Joe Giarrusso, JP Morrell, Lesli Hrris and Helena Moreno all voted for the override.

Councilmembers Eugene Green and Oliver Thomas voted against the override.

The ordinance will now be on the November ballot, putting the final say in the voters' hands.

"This legislation would diminish the trust that YOU put into the city’s top elected officials to adequately appoint and hire competent, qualified department directors," Cantrell said after her veto.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 5 & 6 for more.