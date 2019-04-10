NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is a city with more liquor licenses than police officers, so it's no wonder that a large staple of life in the Crescent City can provoke strong passions when someone tries to tinker with things.

That was the case Thursday in city council chambers when proposed changes to laws that govern businesses that sell alcohol were debated.

After strong feelings were aired from those for and against, the new laws passed by a 5-1 vote, with Jared Brossett as the lone "no" vote.

The new rules, backed by council members Kristin Palmer and Cyndi Nguyen, tended to favor residents seeking more restrictions on alcohol and beverage outlets. Others were concerned that more restrictive rules could impact the bottom line and change a staple of New Orleans' lifestyle.

Marigny resident Ken Caron said the fight between citizens and bars and liquor outlets that are backed by the powerful French Quarter Business League, is like "David and Goliath."

Some residents would like more restrictions on the bars, while the businesses said they were concerned about laws regarding nuisance bars and the ability to restrict liquor licenses with more ease.

"What's a store clerk or store manager go to do?" asked Naim Mohammed of LA Express gas station. "Get shot so he could tell somebody, 'Hey, you cannot drink on the property, because it's a city ordinance.'"

But Palmer said she had no plans to try to hurt businesses.

"I'm definitely going to be working with how we streamline these processes to make it smoother for small businesses."

"I would never do anything to hurt Hank's or The Sportsman, or Silky's or any of those places," said councilman Jay Banks.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno seemed to want to temper the need for great change to the current laws.

"When there's a shooting, when there's a crime, when something happens, remember the state already has the power to make those suspensions," she emphasized. "When Juana Lombard, who's the ATC Commissioner, does an emergency suspension, we immediately now pull the permit."