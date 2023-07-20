City council says Mayor's office hid costs, violated policies

City Council President J.P. Morrell said the findings determined the mayor’s office purchased and distributed a political mailer while hiding the cost and violating.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council says Mayor Cantrell’s office may have violated city procurement policies by hiding the cost of flyers sent out earlier this year.

During a council meeting Thursday, City Council President J.P. Morrell said the findings determined the mayor’s office purchased and distributed a political mailer while hiding the cost and violating city procurement policies.

A summary of the evidence said, "The Office of Communications engaged in a political campaign to build public support among likely voters for the Mayor specifically and exclusively during the recall period. The Office deliberately sought to violate the City's procurement rules when it engaged Mercury Public Affairs. Furthermore, the use of public funds to pay for the campaign, which prominently featured the Mayor's name and image, is a clear violation of state law. The cost of the mailer campaign, as initially contemplated, would have cost nearly $600,000."

City council also highlighted the following findings:

Finding One: The mailer was a targeted campaign aimed explicitly to likely voters for specific purpose of building public support for Mayor Cantrell.

Finding Two: The timeframe for the mailer campaign was tied directly to the recall period.

Finding Three: The contract with Mercury violated the City's procurement rule for professional service agreements

Finding Four: The mailer campaign serves a partisan, political purpose that violates state law

Finding Five: Mailer Campaign Cost

The tri-fold mailer went out to 106,000 households in the city of New Orleans at a cost of about $50,000 in late January.

The flyer titled the ‘City of New Orleans: 2022 Recap’ highlighted Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s successes in the areas of infrastructure, public safety, and the economy. They were sent out in the final days of the push to recall Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell's Communications Director and Deputy Director, Gregrogy Joseph and Leslie Thomas, will now be subpoenaed to appear before the council on August 16. Morrell says the final report will be turned over to the city inspector general's office for further investigation.

CM Morrell on city council investigation into Mayor Cantrell’s mailer during the failed recall effort. He said findings determined the mayor’s office purchased and distributed a political mailer while hiding the cost and violating city procurement policies. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/aFPScMWcD8 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) July 20, 2023