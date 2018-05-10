NEW ORLEANS -- A proposed ordinance introduced at this week’s New Orleans city council meeting would make it easier for city officials to clean-up abandoned and insecure swimming pools in the city, and if passed the homeowner would have to pay for it, according to District A council-member Joe Giarrusso.

“This is a problem for at least 60 pools across the city of New Orleans,” Giarrusso said. “I also think we need to send a message to those homeowners.”

The ordinance was introduced on Thursday by Giarrusso. He said any "pool that is unmaintained, and (not properly) fenced, it’s no longer (the homeowners) discretion in whether or not that constitutes an emergency.”

This means if the ordinance passes, the city would have less red tape to go through in order to clean-up or cover abandoned pool and the homeowner would have to front the bill, according to Giarrusso.

The house and the pool that started this entire discussion is in Lakeview on Vicksburg Street. The house has been vacant since Katrina. Recently, the homeowner was fined $500 by code enforcement for each of the seven violations on the property. She still has time to appeal the fines.

Walter Brunken, who owns the home next door to the abandoned home with his daughter, is concerned about the threat of Zika and for the safety of his three grandchildren. However, he is hopeful the ordinance will help.

“I get the sense the council is behind us and I think if it’s totally up to them they will pass (the) ordinance,” Brunken said.

The ordinance will be voted at the Oct. 18 city council meeting, according to Giarrusso.

