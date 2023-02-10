City council to decide fate of Cantrell's communication director Tuesday

Monday, WWL-TV asked about his status of employment. In an email, Joseph said, "Status - I still work here."

NEW ORLEANS — Controversy continues to build around the Mayor's office and her communications director as the City Council gets ready to meet to decide whether or not to force him out over accusations of dishonesty. Gregory Joseph is accused of inappropriately sending out mailers to New Orleans residents in response to the recall effort.

On Tuesday, Joseph and the administration have the chance to go before council to determine his future.

Monday, WWL-TV asked about his status of employment. In an email, Joseph said, "Status - I still work here." WWL-TV reporter Alyssa Curtis then spoke to Joseph over the phone. She pressed him about his employment status and asked if he had any comment. He said no.

His comments to Curtis come after he gave multiple conflicting statements to the Gambit over the weekend.

According to the Gambit's editor, John Stanton, Joseph first told the outlet, "I'm still here, but I have a hard stop October 3." Stanton says after they published it, Joseph reached back out and said he did not have a hard stop and was unsure if he would remain employed beyond the council's hearing.

WWL-TV Political Analyst and Gambit columnist, Clancy Dubos says Joseph's approach isn't working.

"Flippancy is not the right approach," Dubos said.

It's unclear exactly what will happen Tuesday, as the hearing is the first of its kind for the council.

"The council is in new territory to anyone’s memory. Mine goes back 50 years. The council has never done this before. Whatever they do, they’re establishing a precedent," Dubos said. "I don’t think it’s possible to predict what will happen."

Joseph and the administration will be able to plead their case to the council and possibly change the council's mind. But, as Dubos says, they haven't offered anything yet.

"it’s almost as if the administration is daring the council to fire him," Dubos said.

Dubos says whatever happens, none of this helps the relationship between the council and the Mayor.