City Council says they will get the top 6 finalists' scores from IACP search

Council Vice-President Helena Moreno had threatened to vote "no" without more transparency.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council says they will get the top six finalists' scores from the IACP search on Monday.

Council Vice-President Helena Moreno wrote a letter last Friday stating that she will not vote to approve any candidate forwarded to the council unless the IACP and City Hall provide more information about how the list of 33 candidates was narrowed to the top six.

NOPD chief search update: City Council will get top six finalists and scores/rankings from IACP search on Monday. Council V-P had threatened to vote "no" without more transparency. https://t.co/PdD7iUM3OW for more on this ongoing story. — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) July 27, 2023

After interviewing six semi-finalists to be the next New Orleans Police Chief, an advisory panel of eleven “external stakeholders” came up with three candidates to be forwarded to the next step in the hiring process.

The names on the list, according to multiple sources, are: Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork, former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and Thedrick Andres Sr.

But City Hall spokesman Gregory Joseph said no list has been sent to the mayor’s office as of Monday. He said the search firm hired by the city to conduct the search is in charge of assembling the packet that will be sent to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The three candidates submitted by the external stakeholders are:

Michelle Woodfork, Interim Chief, NOPD

Anne Kirkpatrick, Oakland, Ca. Former Police Chief In law enforcement since 1982. Served in eight departments, four of them as Chief of Police - most recently Former Chief of Police of Oakland, CA. Graduate of the FBI National Academy, The FBI National Executive Institute and the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development School Licensed attorney.

Thedrick Andres, ex-chief, Henderson, Nevada Police Chief Henderson Police Department. 31 years of law enforcement experience in corrections and municipal policing with Louisiana State Penitentiary, New Orleans Police Department, Arlington (TX) Police Department and currently, Graduate of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Development Program, Member of IACP

