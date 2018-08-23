NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday directing the Sewerage & Water Board to stop water shut-offs until the agency’s ongoing billing problems can be fixed.

While the utility acknowledged it is still trying to fix the widespread billing glitches, it would not commit to the council’s request.

“I will not, at this point, tell you that I'm going to do it,” S&WB Interim Director David Callahan said. “Because I wouldn't be a good executive director if I didn't go back and analyze it and understand the consequences or unintended consequences of taking those actions.”

The S&WB said it has cut off water from 81 customers since last week, when the agency lifted a 10-month moratorium on the cut-offs that was put in place due to massive billing errors. Of those, 20 customers have settled their bills and their water has been turned back on, Chief Financial Officer Yvette Downs said.

At the same time the S&WB is trying to fix the billing problems, the agency also has warned about its precarious financial position, in part due to the slow process of resolving tens of thousands of disputed bills.

In an update given to the council Thursday, Downs said the current number of delinquent accounts is 23,207 and the number in dispute is 6,363.

The council resolution acknowledges the agency’s financial troubles, suggesting that the S&WB start collections on delinquent accounts by “levelizing all bills to the last undisputed bill amount until the issues with the billing system are rectified.”

While Callahan said he couldn’t agree with the resolution, he didn’t rule it out either.

“I'm not telling you it's an objectionable thing, I'm just telling you that I need to look at it and try to understand it what you're asking us to do,” he said.

Despite Callahan’s response, the council continued to make its case for a pause on shut-offs, especially after Downs could not guarantee the accuracy of the bills for accounts in which water service was ended.

“If you can't answer the question with respect to what is accurate and truly owed, then you should not be turning off that water,” Williams said.

Council member Jay Banks said, “At the end of the day, this is not that complicated. All we're asking is that we pump the brakes.”

About half-a-dozen citizens disputing their bills addressed the council, strongly expressing their strong desire for a moratorium.

Wanda Jones said she was paying a monthly bill of about $30 for a vacant property she is renovating, when she suddenly received a bill more than seven times higher.

“All of a sudden you send me a bill for $220 for one month. Not going to happen,” Jones said.

Happy Johnson brought up the recent controversy in which three S&WB deputy directors received large raises last week, only to be forced to resign this week after the pay increases were exposed by the media.

“I cannot imagine how executives can give themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars of raises while we're shutting off poor people's water,” Johnson said.

Callahan said he would try to quickly assess the moratorium request and try to give the council an answer before the newly hired executive director, Ghassan Korban, takes over on Sept. 3.

