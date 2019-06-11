NEW ORLEANS — City Hall and the Orleans Parish Civil Court were shut down Wednesday afternoon after losing power.

City officials posted about the power outage on social media around 1:30 p.m. An Entergy outage map did not show the outage, so no estimate for when power would be restored was immediately available.

The civil court will not reopen until Thursday, according to officials.

Early voting is still happening though, Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted shortly after losing power. The city would be manually verifying voters at City Hall until power was restored, she said.

Meetings in the New Orleans City Council chambers are also postponed until the outage is over, Council President Helena Moreno tweeted.

A city council committee recently recommended Entergy be fined $1 million because of the utility company's reliability problems.