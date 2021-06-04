City Hall steps back plans for Municipal Auditorium move

Amy Stelly, an urban planner who lives in Treme, tells WWL-TV that even this newly revised plan will not be enough to please the community.

NEW ORLEANS — Vince Smith, Director of Capital Projects for the City of New Orleans, tells our media partner at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the City is scaling back plans to move City Hall offices to the Municipal Auditorium.

The revised plan still moves City Hall to the Municipal Auditorium, but the City no longer plans to build up, use outbuildings, or add a parking garage.

The city tells the paper it is trying to accommodate neighbors’ concerns while still using the auditorium.

In mid-May, residents of Treme gathered to speak out against the project, saying the move would destroy what is left of a community that’s been historically hurt by displacement and rezoning of the culture.

Amy Stelly, an urban planner who lives in Treme, tells WWL-TV that even this newly revised plan will not be enough to please the community.

Stelly says the plan is “all or nothing,” and calls a potential move to Armstrong park “thoughtless” because of the location’s history.