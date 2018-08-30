NEW ORLEANS -- The frustrations from New Orleans City Council members today was apparent.

The budget committee expected to get an update on the city’s traffic camera safety program, but instead they were told that the information was not available.

“I do not have an update,” Norman white, director of finance, said. “We are still looking at the data.”

That answer didn’t sit well with council members who pointed out that a release from City Hall said several parts of the study were completed, but this is what we did learn.

The project expected to bring in $29 million dollars annually, but the current revenue projections sit around $25 million annually, mostly from school zone cameras.

Officials from the finance department say they’re looking at what traffic cameras the city can remove, but they need to consider things like schools and the budget before removing anything.

When Mayor Cantrell was running for office, she said she would do away with the cameras, but today her office said they are considering all options. City Council is also considering their options and looking at how much it would cost to cancel the program. They estimate it would cost $10 million.

