City health director Jennifer Avegno to serve as Krewe Du Vieux Queen

The parade is expected to roll on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

NEW ORLEANS — City health director Jennifer Avegno will serve as the Krewe Du Vieux Queen, according to an email obtained by the Gambit.

The Gambit reported that the email went around to several krewe officials.

Avegno was emotional after receiving the krewe’s invitation and said that she wants to be made fun of like other elected officials and public figures.

“If the situation with COVID and any other variants deteriorate, she (Avegno) may need to bow out. If that happens, the likelihood that the city will issue event permits is probably also very low,” krewe officials said.

