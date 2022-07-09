City holding event to help renters pay past due utility bills

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will be assisting renters with past due utility bills on Wednesday and Thursday at Joe Brown Park in New Orleans East.
The only qualifications needed for the assistance is to be a renter with a past due utility bill. The funds were made available to the city through pandemic funding
To apply for assistance, renters need the following:
- ID
- proof of address
- proof of income
People are encouraged to apply online through the Office of Community Development's website to expedite the process.
The event starts at 9 a.m. at Joe Brown Park and lasts until 3 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday. The event may end earlier if the lines are too long.