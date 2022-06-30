New Orleans traffic restrictions for Essence Fest, July 4 weekend

NEW ORLEANS — In anticipation of Essence Fest and the Fourth of July Weekend, the New Orleans Police Department has laid out its plans to handle the large gatherings.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS
The New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.
Vehicles Limited
From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine and Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride-hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter.
No Vehicles Allowed
From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets to all traffic.
NO PARKING ZONES
From 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, no parking will be allowed on the following streets:
- 700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets
- Canal Street, both sides, from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard
- Poydras Street between LaSalle Street and Claiborne Avenue
- Perdido Street between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues
- Tulane Avenue between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues
- LaSalle Street between Poydras Street and Tulane Avenue
- Clara Street between Poydras and Perdido Streets
- Claiborne Avenue between Perdido Street and Tulane Avenue
- Claiborne Avenue between Poydras and Cypress Streets
- Old Poydras Street between Bolivar and Galvez Streets
From 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, July 4, no parking will be allowed on the following streets:
- Decatur Street (both sides) between Dumaine and St. Louis Streets
- N. Peters Street (both sides) between Canal and St. Louis Streets
- Canal Street (both sides) from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard Residents and visitors are reminded to always follow posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking.
- Do not block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.
- Do not park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.
- Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.
- Call 504-658-8100 for 24-hour parking enforcement.