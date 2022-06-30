New Orleans traffic restrictions for Essence Fest, July 4 weekend

The city is expecting large crowds for the return of Essence Fest and the Fourth of July firework show.

NEW ORLEANS — In anticipation of Essence Fest and the Fourth of July Weekend, the New Orleans Police Department has laid out its plans to handle the large gatherings.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

The New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police will restrict traffic to ensure the safety of pedestrians. Additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

Vehicles Limited

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will screen vehicles entering the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal, Decatur, Dumaine and Rampart streets. Only residents, employees, hotel guests, and taxis or ride-hailing services will be allowed to drive vehicles into the French Quarter.

No Vehicles Allowed

From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, public safety officials will close Bourbon Street from Canal to Dumaine streets and the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets to all traffic.

NO PARKING ZONES

From 12 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, no parking will be allowed on the following streets:

700-800 blocks of St. Ann, Orleans, St. Peter, Toulouse, St. Louis, Conti, Bienville, and Iberville streets

Canal Street, both sides, from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard

Poydras Street between LaSalle Street and Claiborne Avenue

Perdido Street between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues

Tulane Avenue between Loyola and Claiborne Avenues

LaSalle Street between Poydras Street and Tulane Avenue

Clara Street between Poydras and Perdido Streets

Claiborne Avenue between Perdido Street and Tulane Avenue

Claiborne Avenue between Poydras and Cypress Streets

Old Poydras Street between Bolivar and Galvez Streets

From 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. overnight Monday, July 4, no parking will be allowed on the following streets: