NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is activating their freeze plan overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecasts wind-chill temperatures to drop below 35 degrees. The coldest temperatures are expected in the early mornings on Thursday and Friday.

Temporary overnight shelters for the homeless will be opened at the following locations:

Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 4 p.m.

Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.

New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m.

All needing shelter will be accepted free of charge.

Anyone who sees someone in need of shelter is asked to call the NOPD's non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.