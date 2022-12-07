City allows neutral ground parking, thousands without power as storms roll in

The permitted parking is being allowed "until further notice."

NEW ORLEANS — Heavy rain Tuesday and a soggy forecast until the weekend has caused the city of New Orleans to allow neutral ground parking "until further notice."

In addition, more than 6,000 buildings in the city were without power, according to the Entergy outage map. The outages were in parts of Mid-City and Uptown, primarily.

The formation of several storms led to a flood advisory that expired at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy rain and lightning could be seen across the city sky during the noon time hour.

Our focus through the rest of the week will be the disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico and how much rain it could bring. It's still a bit unclear how our forecast plays out as there isn't a lot of confidence in the evolution of this disturbance. Since Monday, our model guidance has been trending drier. That could be because of a couple things.

Part of the disturbance could move inland today which would cut off the time for development. Another couple things are dry air and some northerly shear shear that keep a lot of the showers and t-storms in the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. This dry air and shear will also keep the system from organizing much this week, but it could still organize some through the end of the week.