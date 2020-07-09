New Orleans cracks down on large gatherings, businesses for Labor Day Weekend

"For Friday and Saturday combined, we had 36 calls for large gatherings and 46 calls for business non-compliance," a city spokesperson said.

NEW ORLEANS — City and state leaders are worried that gatherings this Labor Day weekend could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New Orleans leaders claimed code enforcement and NOPD would be enforcing regulations Sunday night.

One group walking the French Quarter Sunday celebrated what would have been Southern Decadence Festival.

"This was impromptu. Just decided to get together, in a group under 25, didn't want to break the rules," said Kathleen Conlon, a former Grand Marshal of Southern Decadence. "Normally you wouldn't be able to hear me because there'd be so many people."

While it's not the crowd they'd see any other year, locals and visitors are still gathering.

"This weekend has been busier than the past few months," said Michael Romano, a promoter with NRSH, a beauty shop on Royal Street. "As long as we can stay open, we'll be happy."

The crowds are good news for businesses, but causing concern for the City of New Orleans. The City released this statement about the holiday weekend gatherings:

"The City is aware of large crowd activity in violation of the public health guidelines, and of the images circulating online. This behavior is unacceptable, and it is dangerous. COVID-19 is not taking a holiday this weekend, and the irresponsible actions on display could have serious consequences that show up in the data two weeks from now: more cases, more community spread, and more deaths. It could prevent our students from returning to in-person learning. This is not who we are, and this is not how we — as a community — get back to where we want to be.

"For Friday and Saturday combined, we had 36 calls for large gatherings and 46 calls for business non-compliance. Code Enforcement and the NOPD will be out in force tonight, breaking up large gatherings and citing business found to be creating additional danger to the public.

"Code Enforcement will be performing door-to-door checks to ensure food providers and restaurants are enforcing the guidelines regarding social distancing and facial coverings, and the sale of go-cups."

Gov. John Bel Edwards said that he will make a decision on whether the state can move into Phase 3 this week as his current order ends Friday.