City of New Orleans deactivates school zone cameras for summer

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Friday that all school zone traffic cameras have been deactivated for the summer.

School zone cameras were turned off Friday at 4:45 p.m. The cameras will be reactivated when the majority of schools start classes in August.

Last week Mayor LaToya Cantrell signed an ordinance expanding school zone eligibility from grades K-7 to grades K-12.

According to the city, over 6,500 crashes have happened near a school between 2017-2021, many near high schools.

In an effort to change that statistic, the city will now expand school zones to include high schools. According to Department of Public Works Director Sarah Porteous, they will add school zone signage and signs alerting you that a school zone is near.

While some may be concerned this may increase their chances of getting a ticket, DPW says it’ll be similar to current school zones.

"For example Warren Easton high school, we have definitely received complaints where there are side streets you can turn on to Canal and you don’t realize you’re in a school zone. Those are the types of things we want to take a look at,” she said.