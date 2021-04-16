City of New Orleans enforcing strict new property upkeep laws

The new enforcement process was placed on a fast track, meaning violators will have five days to correct the issue after a notice is given.

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of notices have been issued for violations of high grass and trash on private property In New Orleans.

City officials said they are stepping up their enforcement for property owners to properly take care of their land with new laws.

Property owners are being reminded as the weather warms up to make sure they take the steps needed to avoid high grass and trash violations on their private and vacant property grounds.

If they do not then owners will be charged for abating those violations.

In a new bill, passed unanimously, new regulations state grass and weeds must not exceed a height of 10 inches. In the past, the violation was no higher than 18 inches.

“Neighborhood conditions, including tall weeds and dumping, impact the health, safety and wellbeing of the people who live there. When owners neglect their property, they harm their neighbors and are in violation of City Code,” said Peter Bowen, Deputy CAO for the Office of Business & External Services.

Violators will have five days to correct the issue after a notice is given. If property owners do not take care of the issue then the city will perform the task and send the owner a bill for the services.

The city said depending on the size and condition of the property, the cost of the first cut can range from $300 to several thousand dollars.

If owners do not keep up with the property after the first cut, the City has the right to maintain the property for a year and the owner will be responsible for all additional costs. If the owner does not pay then the costs will be added to the next ad valorem tax bill.