City of NOLA reactivates school zone cameras as students return

NEW ORLEANS — As of Monday, Sept. 27, the City of New Orleans will reactivate school zone safety cameras.

In an effort to reduce speeding in the streets and increase safety, New Orleans will reactivate the cameras during the hours of 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to be cautious of the speed limit, 20 mph, not to use cell phones while in a school zone and to stop when a student is crossing the street.

Higher speeds contribute to crashes in a number of ways:

Crashes at higher speeds create more force and are therefore more likely to be fatal

Drivers traveling at higher speeds have a narrower field of vision

Drivers traveling at higher speeds travel further before they can react

Vehicles traveling at higher speeds have longer stop times