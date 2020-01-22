NEW ORLEANS — The collapse of the Hard Rock hotel caused two deaths, other injuries, the re-routing of traffic on a main thoroughfare, changes in parade routes and struggles for some businesses, but furor has really arisen after a tarp that was placed to cover the remains of a victim of the collapse has moved, exposing the remains to the public.

Wednesday afternoon Mayor Cantrell had a post on her Facebook and Twitter accounts answering what she said were questions about the situation and explaining why things have gone as they have to this point.

The situation came to light Tuesday and a story about the exposed remains has produced more than 212,000 visits to the story on the WWL-TV web site and app.

Comments on the story and on a Facebook post on Mayor LaToya Cantrell's site expressed outrage at the situation, especially questions as to why another tarp couldn't be placed over the remains, which have been photographed and shared on social media.

(Editor's note: WWL-TV and WWLTV.com will NOT publish or broadcast images of the remains.)

People especially took exception to Cantrell's scolding of some who have taken photos and shared them.

"To be clear, capturing or sharing images of the victims in such condition is irresponsible, it is indefensible and it is not who we are..." said Cantrell's post.

Several people making comments fired back.

"Everyone is at fault for sharing information that your team continuously suppresses?" said one comment.

"This tragic situation was CAUSED by the look-the-other-way administration in the first place," said another.

There were 200 comments in all, a large portion of which were critical.

Wednesday, another post with a graphic that Cantrell said provided 'facts' to many questions.

Among the highlights were:

- The city has been in constant contact with the families involved

- Recovery of the remains is still a top priority

- The area where the remains are is highly unstable and it is difficult to access

- There is a significant safety issue with trying to get to that area but emergency personnel are working to address

The site is now slated to come down in mid-March, close to five months after the collapse.