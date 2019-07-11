NEW ORLEANS —

A new "Sobering Center' had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in the French Quarter, giving law enforcement officers another place to send intoxicated people out on the streets instead of arresting them or taking them to the hospital.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell cut the ribbon on the new facility.

The plan, officials said, is to reduce the number of people jailed or taking up space in an ER by sending residents and tourists who are publicly-intoxicated in the Quarter to sleep it off in one of the facility's 25 beds.

Trained staff at the facility can determine whether somebody needs to go to the hospital or just a place to sleep and get some ibuprofen in the morning.

The New Orleans City Council passed an ordinance the same day permitting New Orleans Police Department officers to join EMS in picking up and dropping off potential clients to the Sobering Center.

The center had been operating for two months before the ceremony, but only EMS crews could take people there.

“This is about people, this is about meeting them where they are, this is about not only getting them to be sober, but meeting their needs through restorative approaches and help them get on better footing,” said Cantrell. “This is what the City of New Orleans is about – our people.”

Officials believe the center will also protect people from dicey situations. If somebody is drunk or high on the street, officials said, they can get into vulnerable situations or situations that could escalate to violence.

Removing anybody under the influence makes New Orleans safer for everybody, officials said.

Nonprofit Odyssey House Louisiana runs the facility, which has received nearly $1 million in funding from the city. Officials hope to secure grants, matching funds and other partnerships to fund the program going forward.

About 20 other cities in the U.S., including Houston and Baltimore, that have similar programs.