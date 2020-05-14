NEW ORLEANS — If you've been stuck in the house with a lot of bored children, City Park is opening many of its attractions and ball fields - though with limited attendance and social distancing required.

The opening starts Saturday.

The Children's Museum is not opening just yet as it is not permitted in Phase 1 of the city's reopening plan.

City Park said its staff will follow appropriate protocols to ensure cleanliness and safety. Guests are asked to follow CDC, state, and city-recommended social distance measures and to stay home if they are sick or have been exposed to Covid-19.

Capacity at each attraction will be limited. For the safety of our staff, tickets will be sold online at NewOrleansCityPark.com. Bathrooms outside open attractions will remain closed.

Here's what's open:

Attractions and Facilities:

- Oscar J. Tolmas Visitor Center: Wed. 10am to 8pm and Thurs. – Sun. 10am to 4:30pm; 5 Victory Avenue

Non-Contact Sports:

- City Park Pepsi Tennis Complex: Open Mon.– Thurs. 8am to 7pm and Fri.– Sun. 8am to 6pm; reservations made over the phone at (504) 483-9383; limited admission

- City Putt Mini Golf: Open Wed.- Fri. 3pm to 10pm and Sat. & Sun. noon to 10pm; last rental is 1 hour before close; purchase tickets on neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/city-putt; limited admission

- Bayou Oaks: Open Mon.– Fri. 7am to dark and Sat. & Sun. 6am to dark; clubhouse will close each day at 7pm; reservations made on CityParkGolf.com; limited admission

- Sports Fields: Fields are available for rent for non-contact sports only; to rent a field contact Denise at djoubert@nocp.org

- Wheel Fun boat and bike rentals on Big Lake: Open Mon.-Fri. 10am to sunset and Sat. & Sun. 9am to sunset; details on neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/boating-biking

Playgrounds:

- Storyland: Open Wed. – Sun. 10am to 4:30pm (last entry at 4pm); limited admission; tickets on neworleanscitypark.com/in-the-park/storyland

- Other Park playgrounds will open over time and will be announced on Park website and social media.

New Orleans Botanical Garden:

- Open Wed. 10am to 8pm and Thurs.- Sun. 10am to 4:30pm; Wednesday is free entry for LA residents courtesy of The Helis Foundation; purchase tickets on neworleanscitypark.com/botanical-garden; limited admission

Food:

- Snoballs: Located on the plaza between the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn and City Putt; open Wed. – Sun. noon to 7pm

- Filmore in the Oaks: Located inside Bayou Oaks clubhouse; Open Mon. – Fri. 10am to 7pm and Sat. & Sun. 8am to 7pm, take-away only

- Café Du Monde: Open 7 days week, 10am to 5pm, take-away only

- Acorn: Open Thurs. & Fri 11:30am and Sat. & Sun. 11am to 8pm; take-away and outdoor seating; order by phone or online: 504-218-5213 or acornnola.com