City Park removes 2 damaged Oaks

"Is a terrible loss for us here in the park, We openly weeped about it, and we were very hard-pressed to really not take them out because of the safety issues. They have been around and suffered many other weather events. But a combination of lightning strikes on the one tree that broke off at its base, as well as termite damage and the quick water absorption following a significant drought as we've been having, which has resulted in the fire burn, obviously the burn ban, it was an abundance of caution that we needed to take these live oaks," Maitre said.