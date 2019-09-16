NEW ORLEANS — Families will get their first look at Storyland's $800,000 renovations at the end of September.

The newly-renovated Storyland will reopen on Sept. 28 according to park officials.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand re-opening date for the revitalized Storyland. We’re excited to be able to present to the children of New Orleans and the region a chance to live inside of the stories they read,” Bob Becker, City Park CEO, said.

The renovation project was the playland's first makeover in 35 years.

New exhibits include Humpty Dumpty, Tortoise and the Hare and Boudreaux the Zydeco Gator. The fourth new exhibit, Jack and the Beanstalk, will open later this fall.

Renovations were made to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan’s Pirate Adventure, Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, Jack and Jill, Pinocchio and the Whale, Cinderella’s Pumpkin, Puff the Magic Dragon slide, Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe, Old King Cole and the Storyland Castle.

Enhancements were also made to Alice in Wonderland, Hey Diddle Diddle, the Gingerbread Man's Candy Lane and the Little Mermaid.