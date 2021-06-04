City scales back plans to move City Hall to Tremé

"The community knows what it wants for that particular site, and we want the auditorium to be returned to a cultural use and we have ideas of what that looks like.”

NEW ORLEANS — “What we expect is this project to be stopped,” said Amy Stelly, an urban designer and longtime resident of Tremé.

“We were relentless about our position that there is no compromise. The community knows what it wants for that particular site, and we want the auditorium to be returned to a cultural use and we have ideas of what that looks like.”

“That is the final nail in the coffin to have City Hall relocate to the Municipal Auditorium,” said Cheryl Robichaux Austin.

She’s been a resident of Tremé for 60 years, and she says the city’s scaled-back plan is still too much.

Robichaux Austin was part of a community meeting last month to express opposition to the plan.

Even as the city reconsiders some aspects, some neighbors want them to back out entirely.

“I’m glad that our campaign has been successful, and I look forward to the administration actually listening to us and applying the FEMA fund to actually do what’s beneficial for the city and community,” said Stelly.