City seeks RFP's for sanitation pickup

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans issued two Requests for Proposal (RFP) today, seeking proposals from waste collectors as the city looks to increase waste and recycling pickup in Service Area 2- East and West.

Service Area 2-East encapsulates the entirety of New Orleans East. Service Area 2-West encapsulates areas such as Lakeview, Gentilly, and Mid City, among others. Service Area 2-West's RFP number is 1862 and RFP Service Area-East's number is 1863.

Proposal submissions are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 and the City's selection committee says it believes it will begin reviewing the proposals the week of May 16.

Prospective contractors interested in being notified of changes to the RFPs can register with the City's Supplier Portal here.