City imposes temporary ban on commercial short-term rentals in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, the New Orleans City Council agreed to temporarily pause new commercial short-term rentals until a comprehensive study on the regulation of STRs, hostels and timeshares can be evaluated.

Short-term rentals are typically considered any privately owned home or room rented for less than 30 days at a time. They’re frequently rented on websites like AirBnB, VRBO, and HomeAway.

The council, which approved to establish a new commercial STR Interim Zoning District in the meantime.

According to the council, the new IZD "limits the development of timeshares, instituting a cap of no more than one unit or 25% of total dwelling units on a lot or a single building constructed across lot lines, whichever is greater, to be permitted to be included within a Timeshare Plan within a Timeshare Building."

Furthermore, in regard to the CBD-5 Urban Core Neighborhood Lower Intensity Mixed-Use District, "a Timeshare Building will only be permitted when the total number of dwelling units is at least ten and the Mandatory Inclusionary Zoning regulations of Article 28 are triggered, and an Affordable Housing Unit is provided as required by law."