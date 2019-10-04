The City of New Orleans has announced parking and traffic restrictions in the city Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019 through Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019.

Parking restrictions for opening parade Thursday

French Quarter Fest will kick off with a second line parade on Thursday, Apr. 11 at 10 a.m. Before the parade begins or when crowd size warrants, the New Orleans Police Department will close the route to vehicles. Parking will also be restricted along the route two hours before and two hours after parade. The parade will begin at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street and will proceed down Bourbon, turn right on St. Peter Street, turn left on Chartres Street, and end in Jackson Square.

Music stages will be open Thursday, Apr. 11, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.; Friday, Apr. 12, 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, Apr. 13, 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.; and Sunday, Apr. 14, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit the festival's website at frenchquarterfest.org.

Parking Restrictions on Streets

Residents are reminded to pay close attention to posted signs. Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Parking reminders include the following:

Don't block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Don't park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

Traffic Restrictions

The New Orleans Police Department will restrict vehicular traffic in and around the French Quarter as follows, and additional intermittent street closures might be required as crowd size warrants.

From 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 11 through Sunday, Apr. 14, only residents, employees, hotel guests, and for-hire vehicles will be allowed to enter the French Quarter within the perimeter of Canal Street, Decatur Street, Dumaine Street, and N. Rampart Street.

No vehicles will be allowed overnight from 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursday through Sunday on Bourbon Street from Canal Street to Dumaine Street and in the 700 and 800 blocks of St. Ann Street, Orleans Avenue, St. Peter Street, Toulouse Street, St. Louis Street, Conti Street, Bienville Street, and Iberville Street.

