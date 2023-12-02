Civil District Court will reopen Monday

The court has been closed since a minor fire damaged an office on February 12.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Civil Courts Building will reopen on Monday, March 13, after being closed for a month while repairing damage caused by a minor fire a month ago.

The court will reopen at 8 a.m. and begin operating as normal, with the exception being eviction hearings from March 13 until March 23 taking place at Orleans Juvenile Court at 1100 Milton Street.

The court's reopening has been delayed a number of times. It was first slated to reopen on Ash Wednesday, February 22, then again on that following Monday, February 27, but the reopening was pushed back both times.