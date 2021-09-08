Claiborne Bridge drops, injuring 1; bridge reopened Wednesday morning

It's not known if the bridge malfunction had anything to do with damage from Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power to all of New Orleans and pelted it with rain.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries when the Claiborne Bridge dropped a number of cars several feet Tuesday night.

The bridge, which allows passage from the St. Claude neighborhood into the Lower Ninth Ward, dropped because of a malfunction in some kind of internal mechanism, according to the New Orleans EMS.

No cars were dumped into the canal, according to officials. Six people refused treatment at the scene, in addition to the person who rode to the hospital. That person was reportedly transported with minor injuries.

The bridge was reopened Wednesday morning, after leaving only the St. Claude Avenue and the Florida Avenue bridges available for residents to cross overnight.

It's not known if the bridge malfunction had anything to do with damage from Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power to all of New Orleans and pelted it with heavy rain.

More Stories: