NEW ORLEANS — The Criminal Courts clerk in New Orleans has delayed his threat to furlough employees and shut down the office, hoping to find a resolution without resorting to such an extreme measure.

Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell said that he met with several judges after threatening to close his office. After speaking with them, Morrell decided to wait until Jan. 13 to close his office if his demands aren't met.

Morrell threatened to furlough all of his employees crippling New Orleans' criminal court system after the City did not provide his office with the full funding he requested.

That would leave about 80 employees without pay, inmates without the ability to post bail and court operations slowing down significantly.

“The Criminal District Court Judges understand the many benefits to the public that a fully funded clerk’s office is able to provide," Morrel said.

Morrell asked for $4.6 million for his budget, but the City awarded him just $4 million for 2020, which is actually an increase from the 2019 budget.

Morrell's office has been battling with the City of New Orleans over their budget for years.

