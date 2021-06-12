Coast Guard rescues boater after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain

The Coast Guard sent out a 45-foot boat and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter in response.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued a boater in Lake Pontchartrain early Saturday morning after their boat capsized.

According to the US Coast Guard, watchstanders received a distress call around 2 a.m. from James McGhee, who said his vessel was taking on water inbetween the Highway 90 Bridge and the I-10 Twin Span.

According to officials, the crews found McGhee stranded on a jetty in Slidell after he swan away form his capsized boat. The aircrew pulled him from the water and took him to University Medical Center where he was treated for shock and hypothermia.

"Mr. McGhee's access to a VHF radio saved his life," said Cmdr. Brook Serbu, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans. "It is important that all mariners have access to a communication device in case of emergency, and preferably more than one such as a radio and cell phone."