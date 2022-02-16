Coast Guard search after someone reported overboard from Carnival Valor

The article states a notification went out to the Coast Guard's 8th District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans just before 2:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for someone on a cruise fell overboard the Carnival Valor Wednesday, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

The article states Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom said a notification went out to the Coast Guard's 8th District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans just before 2:30 p.m.

A launch of an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrew is being coordinated to help with the search efforts, said The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

No further details are available at this time.

