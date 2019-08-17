NEW ORLEANS —

The Coast Guard is searching for a man in the Mississippi River in New Orleans Saturday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, they received a report of a person entering the water at 9:03 a.m.

The man, described as being in his mid-60s, was seen wearing pajamas with a white shirt on. He entered the water from a walkway near the Audubon Aquarium.

Coast Guard officials are unsure if he fell into the water.

Involved in the search are:

-Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

-Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew