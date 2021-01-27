Coast Guard searching for missing barge worker that fell overboard

The worker, Elisander Alvardo, 44-years-old, had fallen near mile marker 105 near Jefferson Parish.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man for a man that went missing in Jefferson Parish, Tuesday.

According to the release Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from Zito Fleeting at about 3 p.m., stating one of their barge workers fell overboard.

Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and launch search and rescue efforts.

According to the Coastt Guard, Alvardo was wearing overalls but no life jacket.

Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-Foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew, Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew, Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County helicopter aircrew and Jefferson Parish Sheriffs County marine unit are all involved in the search.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2200.