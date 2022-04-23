Coast Guard searching Mississippi River; ferry shut down for the night

The ferry between Algiers and New Orleans was shut down while the Coast Guard searched near the Algiers river bank.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River near the bank in Algiers after a report that some people may have gone into the water.

The Algiers ferry was shut down and shuttle bus service was being provided between the east and west banks for riders who need it as multiple Coast Guard units searched the water.

The RTA confirmed on its app that the ferry was shut down by a Coast Guard operation that wasn't specifically defined.