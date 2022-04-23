x
Orleans

Coast Guard searching Mississippi River; ferry shut down for the night

The ferry between Algiers and New Orleans was shut down while the Coast Guard searched near the Algiers river bank.

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River near the bank in Algiers after a report that some people may have gone into the water.

The Algiers ferry was shut down and shuttle bus service was being provided between the east and west banks for riders who need it as multiple Coast Guard units searched the water. 

The RTA confirmed on its app that the ferry was shut down by a Coast Guard operation that wasn't specifically defined.

The shut down comes as the ferry was extending its hours to accommodate the large crowds expected to park in Algiers and take the ferry to the French Quarter Festival, which saw large crowds Saturday.

