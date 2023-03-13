Will the collapse of banks in California and New York have a local impact on New Orleans?

Jefferson Financial Credit Union President Mark Rosa does not expect New Orleans area banks to feel much impact if any from the bank failures.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and Signature Bank in New York with more than $300 billion in assets is stirring fears of a larger upheaval in the U.S. banking industry.

“The most important thing is that it’s not a systemic wide problem, but there’s panic that can come from this, you don’t want to see,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana said. “Runs on banks who are right now solvent because you had a few banks that weren’t doing things the right way.”

Both SVB and Signature invested heavily in tech startups and cryptocurrencies.

Jefferson Financial Credit Union President Mark Rosa does not expect New Orleans area banks to feel much impact if any from the bank failures.

“We’re not venture capital lenders,” Rosa said. “We’re not cryptocurrency lenders and I don’t know anybody in the city that is.”

Rosa said the average local bank customer should see little change in their services.

“Their checks will clear. Their financial transactions will go right through. Their debit cards and credit cards will work."

Rosa cautions against customers rushing to take money out of their bank accounts.

“I’d like to think that this will be short-lived. That we’re not going to see contagion go through all of the economy like a 2008 type of environment.”

The federal government will now guarantee deposits for SVB account holders to head off a financial crisis like we saw in 2008.

The recession and bank failures that followed were caused by excessive mortgage lending to unqualified borrowers.

Congressman Scalise said he’s concerned about reports that the top leadership at the bank took out money and gave bonuses right before the federal takeover on Friday.

“When you have a big collapse of a bank, you need to have investigations and most importantly you need to have accountability. If people did things wrong, they need to be held accountable because ultimately it affects everybody and every bank.”

Rosa claims rapid increases in borrowing costs over the past year may be partly to blame for the current fragility in banking.

Given the bank collapses, he expects the fed to leave interest rates where they are at least for now.

The current average interest rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage is hovering around 7%.