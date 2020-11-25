Commission recommends renaming Lee Circle to Leah Chase Circle

The recommendations now go to the City Council which will then decide to approve the recommendations, make their own, or reject them.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council’s Street Renaming Commission approved its initial list of 34 streets that it recommends should be changed on Tuesday.

Most notably, the commission recommended changing Lee Circle to Leah Chase Circle to honor the late chef and civil rights movement icon. Other notable changes include renaming Robert E. Lee Boulevard to Allen Toussaint Boulevard and changing Tulane Avenue for Mardi Gras Indian Chief Allison “Tootie” Montana.

The recommendations now go to the City Council which will then decide to approve the recommendations, make their own, or reject them.

The commission was established following the national unrest caused by George Floyd’s death this summer. The commission was charged with strictly recommending name changes for streets with a connection to the Confederacy.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.