Community aids in recovery of injured 9-year-old girl, with blood center donations

NEW ORLEANS — “She’s so lucky to be here, she really is so lucky,” said Michelle Winterstein.

That luck continues as Michelle Winterstein’s daughter, 9-year-old Isabella Castanza, recovers at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

“We’re just waiting for her to wake up,” said Winterstein.

The Belle Chasse Elementary fourth-grader was getting off her school bus on Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish last week. State police say the driver of a dump truck swerved onto the shoulder of the road, trying to avoid hitting the back of the stopped bus. Isabella was hit and airlifted to the hospital.

“I just ran straight to my car and tried to get to the hospital as fast as I can without causing anybody else any harm,” said Winterstein.

Initially, doctors thought at least half of Isabella’s left foot and the lower part of her right leg would be amputated. While she has lost most of her left foot, Winterstein says doctors were able to save her daughter’s right leg and will take at least a year before she heals.

“She’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while, so if anybody could think of a handicapped-accessible vehicle, just anything that anybody can think of to help and of course prayers are what is most needed right now,” said Winterstein.

Navigating those needs has a community rallying around the family. As of Wednesday afternoon, a GoFundMe account raised almost $20,000, Isabella’s school is having a “Go Green for Isabella” fundraiser and The Blood Center is partnering with the family.

“Just let the staff know you’re giving for Isabella,” said public relations manager Paul Adams.

Adams said when someone donates in Isabella’s name, the blood center makes a financial donation. It’s $10 for blood and up to $30 for platelets.

“It sounds like they’re going to need a handicapped-accessible ramp, maybe a vehicle and that all costs money,” said Adams.

That partnership also helps increase blood supply, which Isabella needs while in the hospital.

“A partnership like this could mean a lot for the family and also our local hospitals,” said Adams.

Isabella remains sedated in pediatric ICU and her mom says she’ll be in the hospital for a while. Winterstein says the family is beyond grateful, even overwhelmed with the support, and looks forward to the day Isabella leaves the hospital to be a kid again.

“She’s an all-around good kid,” said Winterstein. “She loves to do what every other child loves to do.”

The family’s GoFundMe account can be found here.

A benefit supper is set for October 22, at 12330 I-10 Service Road in New Orleans from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plates included Rotel pasta with potato salad, garlic bread, cake, and a drink. The cost is $12 per plate.